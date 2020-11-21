Trailers of the Week: ‘The Bee Gees,’ ‘Let Them All Talk,’ ‘One Night in Miami,’ and More

One Night in Miami

Based on true events, Regina King’s directorial debut tells the story of Cassius Clay (soon to take the name Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke’s legendary meet up in Miami following Clay’s heavyweight championship victory. Clay isn’t the only man at a pivotal moment in his career; each of them are already on trajectories that interset with the civil rights movement and alter the course of history. Forty years later, the conversations had by the men still resonate. (January 15th)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

The new HBO documentary follows Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb as the brothers rise to unparalleled fame as the Bee Gees and struggle as the tides of popular opinion ebb and flow. The film shows footage of the brother, plus interviews by Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas, and Chris Martin. Jonas speaks to the challenges of performing with family. “Brothers, in general, it’s a very complicated thing.” (December 12th)

Chaos Walking

Viola (Daisy Ridley) had to crash land on an unfamiliar planet. If that’s not bad enough, she soon finds out that on this planet, there are no other women — they have all died. This leaves her solo on a planet full of men, who are plagued by “the noise,” the mysterious force that makes every single one of their thoughts audible. Soon, Viola teams up with Todd (Tom Holland) who promises to protect her. Only, in order to do so, he must learn how to quiet his mind and find his own power. (2021)

Let Them All Talk

Nobody has seen Alice’s manuscript. Which is making her literary agent very, very nervous. The deadline is soon. In an effort to overcome writer’s block, Alice (Meryl Streep) is sent on a cruise with two of her old friends (Candace Bergen and Dianne Wiest) and her nephew. However, the gateway isn’t marked by easy times with friends. There are tensions that can’t be ignored, and wounds that are still fresh, even after all the years. (December 10th)

Lovers Rock

Here we get a 45-second glimpse inside the second film in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology. While the plot details are still under wraps, one thing is clear: the feeling of young love and the music that accompanies it. This is 1980s London and for young black people who weren’t welcome in the wite nightclubs, the house party scene was where it all unfolded. In the flashing scenes, there are party preparations, new romances, and confrontations – all to the sounds of reggae music. (November 27th)

Pieces of a Woman

In the gut-wrenching teaser, Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf experience the loss of their child. “My daughter came into this world for the time that she did,” Kirby says in a voiceover as clips show Kirby giving birth at home. Ambulances arrive, but something has already gone terribly wrong. What follows is daze-induing grief for Kirby’s character, while her own mother demands justice from the midwife, and her husband resists taking down the proof that their child, once, was there. (January 7th)

Voices of Fire

Pharrell Williams isn’t the only person in his family with a knack for finding undiscovered musical talent. His uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, joins him and their team of gospel leaders to find talent in their hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia, for one of the world’s newest, most inspirational choirs. The teaser showcases powerful vocals – and personal stories of resilience. (November 20th)

We Can Be Heroes

Sharkboy and Lavagirl make their return, and they’ve grown up a lot since last saw them: Now, they’re parents! Taylor Dooley, who played Lavagirl as a child actor, reprises her role, and JJ Dashnaw plays adult-Sharkboy. The two have been kidnapped, and it’s up to their daughter, Guppy, to save them, along with the other children-of-superheroes whose parents are now captive, thanks to a group of invading aliens. (January 1st)