Wild Mountain Thyme

In the green Irish hills, Emily Blunt plays a farmer, Rosemary Muldoon, hopelessly in love with her neighbor Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). For his part, Anthony is pretty oblivious to her feelings. Besides, he’s preoccupied with the fact that his father is bypassing him to sell their farm to an American nephew (Jon Hamm). Hamm doesn’t share his cousin’s blind spot when it comes to Rosemary. He takes her on a trip to New York City. Over dinner, she tells him about a long-held dream, subtly referring to Anthony. Hamm asks, “Has your dream made you happy, or miserable?” (December 11th)

Assassins

In 2017, Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and once the favored son of their late father and former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, was assassinated by two young girls. It was hard to believe that a “happy go lucky” woman had carried out one of the biggest political assassinations in recent history. However, video footage shows a young woman playfully coming up to Kim Jong-nam and placing her hands over his eyes. While the women believed they were part of a TV Prank show that was paying a couple of hundred dollars, Jong-nam ultimately died after being exposed to VX nerve agent. The film takes a deep look inside the dark, realities of manipulation. (December 11th)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

“You’re not ready for this trailer,” Will Smith says into the camera. “You couldn’t be ready for this trailer!” What follows is the special reunion of the Fresh Prince cast. Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff, all join Smith for conversations on the show’s legacy and their unforgettable moments together. Together, they also pay homage to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. The clip ends with a sneak peek at one of the special’s most anticipated moments: The return of Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the sitcom’s first three seasons before getting fired and replaced. (November 19th)

Light Years

A man travels through time and revisits his youth in order to hang out with his long-dead best friend. However, this isn’t the high-tech time travel for science fiction. He simply eats some magic mushrooms, and things get strange. In the clip’s final moments, he tells his younger self that everything is going to be alright, to which his teenage-age self asks an excited “really?” Unfortunately, he has to respond with the truth: “No, but, you know. It’s too late to stop now.” (November 17th)

Mosul

The new Netflix film follows the mission of an elite group of Iraqi soldiers as they attempt to take down ISIS. In the midst of gunfire and brutal devastation, these soldiers, who are part of the Nineveh SWAT team, try to restore order to the Iraqui city of Mosul. Not all of them have equal experience. Kawa (Adam Bessa), a young Iraqi police officer, is rescued by the Nineveh SWAT team during a dangerous fight and soon becomes part of the mission, having to place his trust in a team of strangers. (November 26th)

Tiger

HBO Sports has released the first look at the new two-part documentary chronicling the rise, the fall, and the comeback of Tiger Woods. The teaser is largely centered around an emotional speech delivered by Woods’ father, who says, “He will transcend this game, and bring to the world a humanitarianism which has never been known before.” Scenes flash, showing moments of glory with Oprah and childhood flashbacks. “This is my treasure,” Woods’ father continues. “Please accept it, and use it wisely.” (January 2021)

We Are the Champions

“While we may be mortal, we can not live in fear.” So begins Rainn Wilson’s narration that accompanies some of the wildest competitions you’ve never heard of. All around the world, passionate, skilled competitors give their all to their craft, whether that means easting as many chilis as humanly possible, tumbling down a hill during a cheese rolling competition, or professionally dancing with a dog for a partner. “It’s the hopes of walking away and saying, ‘I won,” says one competitor in the clip’s final moments. (November 17th)