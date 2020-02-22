Trailers of the Week: New ‘Westworld,’ ‘Amazing Stories,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Amazing Stories

Steven Spielberg’s Eighties hit anthology series is getting a modern update on Apple TV+. The new teaser introduces us to five different stories, and although plot specifics remain a mystery, each has a flair for the supernatural. From otherworldly bursts of energy in the sky to a grandfather (portrayed by Robert Forster) who develops superhero powers from a long-forgotten ring, fantastical possibilities are brought to everyday life. (March 6th)

Big Time Adolescence

“When you get older you realize that’s kinda all life is: just a bunch of scribbles and dicks — and violence.” So begins college drop-out Zeke’s advice to 16-year-old Mo (Portrayed by Griffin Gluck). Zeke (portrayed by Pete Davidson) is the wayward-yet-idolized mentor most parents hope their child never finds, dishing out lessons on everything from drug-dealing to sex. Scenes flash of a busted house party, a close-call on the road and one very regrettable tattoo — all the hallmarks of the messiness of growing up. (March 13th)

Endings, Beginnings

After a shattering breakup, Daphne (portrayed by Shailene Woodley) receives a piece of good advice from a friend: take some time to be alone. She does not adhere to this (in fact she does just the opposite) and finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with two best friends, Jack (portrayed by Jamie Dornan) and Frank (portrayed by Sebastian Stan). “I’m tired of hurting people,” she says in the clip, but the scenes suggest this will be inevitable. (May 1st)

Little Fires Everywhere

Two families — each with their own secrets and tensions — collide when Elena (portrayed by Reese Witherspoon) decides to rent part of her house to a homeless artist, Mia (portrayed by Kerry Washington) and her daughter, Pearl. When Elena’s husband questions her judgment, she says “It’s a beautiful thing to know your actions can affect another person’s life.” The rest of the clip unfolds proving the truth behind those words to be darker than anything Elena could have imagined: Elena’s fraught relationship with her daughter Izzy is only made worse as the girl grows closer to Mia and Pearl, Mia’s troubling secret is unearthed, and their world quite literally goes up in flames. (March 18th)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Set to air as part of PBS’s American Masters series, the documentary charts the jazz legend’s life and celebrates his legacy through archival footage and present-day interviews. Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock, and Flea are just a few of the many admirers and collaborators featured in the film. The teaser features several voiceovers from Davis himself, touching on everything from why he took interest in theory to his struggles with heroin. As the clip ends, Davis says, “All I ever wanted to do was communicate what I felt through music.” (Feb. 25)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2

Based on Elena Ferrante’s novel The Story of a New Name, Lila and Lenú return for a new season. The clip opens as the two friends are reunited for the first time after Lenú (portrayed by Margherita Mazzucco) has returned from her honeymoon. After greeting Lila (portrayed by Gaia Girace) at the door with a smile and dark sunglasses, Lenú removes them to reveal a swollen, black-and-blue bruise. She confides in her friend, saying, “I’ve been wrong about everything.” The following scenes reveal just how dangerous Lenú’s marriage has become while Lila’s education propels her on an entirely different path away from their small neighborhood. (March 16th)

The Plot Against America

Fear-mongering, nationalism, and antisemitism all prevail in this alternate America where Franklin D. Roosevelt was defeated by Nazi-sympathizer Charles Lindbergh in the 1940 presidential election. As the Nazi takeover becomes more and more imminent, the Levins family struggles to remain safe. Parents Herman and Elizabeth (portrayed Morgan Spector and Zoe Kazan) try to protect their children as the country becomes more hostile to them. Scenes show the Levins family being denied entry to a hotel, encountering the Klu Klux Klan, and sharing a moment of despair upon learning borders have been closed. The clip ends on a chilling moment where Lindbergh’s victory is announced and their young song asks, “What just happened?” (March 16th)

There’s Something in the Water

Scenes of idyllic, ocean-front Nova Scotia fill the screen, in harmony with many people’s perception of the area. Ellen Page’s latest documentary disrupts this vision, bringing forth the grim reality of environmental racism faced by many residences of the providence. “In Canada, your postal code determines your health,” a woman says. “Indigenous and black communities are the ones that tend to be located near hazardous sites.” The clip combines interviews and on-location shoots with footage from activist rallies and ceremonies — even highlighting a confrontation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (March 27th)

Westworld, Season Three

“For my kind, there was one place we were never allowed to go, one place we were never allowed to see,” Dolores says in a voice-over. “Your world.” The new season’s official trailer finally delves into the conflicts that ensue after the androids start living among the humans. For Dolores (portrayed by Rachel Wood), this means evading Maeve (portrayed by Thandie Newton), who has been ordered to kill her by Vincent Cassel’s character. It’s hinted that Dolores teams up with a new human character (portrayed by Aaron Paul) in order to go after Cassel. From there, the rest of the trailer showcases action-packed scenes while a rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine” plays (on piano, of course). (March 15th)