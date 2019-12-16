Tom Cruise Trains the Next Generation of Pilots in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer

Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, opening in theaters on June 26th.

With more than 30 years’ experience as a test pilot under his belt, Maverick finds himself training a new group of Top Gun graduates for an unusual and challenging specialized mission. Among the recruits is Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Maverick’s late friend, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” reads the synopsis.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion), from a script penned by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Manny Jacinto round out the cast.