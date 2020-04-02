‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Top Gun: Maverick is the latest summer blockbuster to be pushed back amid coronavirus concerns, while the previously delayed A Quiet Place Part II has received a new release date, Variety reports.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise fighter pilot classic, was set to arrive June 24th, but will now hit theaters December 23rd. Meanwhile, A Quiet Place Part II — which was postponed a week before its scheduled March release — is now set to hit theaters September 4th.

Both movies are being released by Paramount Pictures, which also decided to push back the new SpongeBob Squarepants movie, Sponge on the Run, to July 31st, and bump the sci-fi war flick, The Tomorrow War, from its December 25th release (a new release date has yet to be announced).

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, with Cruise set to reprise his role as Naval Aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell 34 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters. The sequel finds Maverick training a new group of Top Gun graduates, one of which happens to be Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused multiple delays in the film industry, both on the production and release side of things. Other major tentpole pictures that have been pushed back include the new James Bond, No Time to Die, Mulan, Fast 9 and Wonder Woman 1984.