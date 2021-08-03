Tony Hawk Will Be Subject of Duplass Brothers-Produced Documentary

World-renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk will be the subject of an upcoming feature-length documentary, Variety reported on Tuesday. The film will be directed by filmmaker-photographer Sam Jones (I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued) and produced by the Duplass brothers.

“We’ve been quietly working on this one for a few years,” Mark Duplass said. “We are floored with the unmitigated access Tony has allowed us to his life and his fascinating relationship to the sport.”

Jones, who previously had Hawk on as a guest for his interview series Off Camera, added, “I’ve been a skater my whole life, so this film is a passion project for me and I am excited to find a good home for it.”

The currently untitled film will explore the life and career of the 53-year-old Hawk, who told Variety, “We have already shot everything for it, it’s just in the editing process. I definitely wanted to give them as much footage and interview as possible.”

A fall festival premiere date is in the works for the film, followed by a wider premiere date in 2022. This will be the first major documentary on Hawk’s life, although the video game series based on his career will be the subject of another upcoming doc, Pretending I’m Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story.