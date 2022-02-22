Tom Holland Says One Spider-Man in ‘No Way Home’ Had ‘Fake Ass’

Tom Holland has finally revealed the last remaining spoiler from Spider-Man: No Way Home. As it turns out, one of the three Spider-Man actors in the film had some Kim Kardashian-level padding on their rear.

“I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit,” Holland told Seth Meyers during an interview on Late Night, suggesting it was either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. He added, “You can figure out that for yourselves. I remember being on set and being like ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, now that’s not real.'”

Meyers joked that Holland really knows how to sell tickets as fans will now be running back to the theaters to see No Way Home again to check for fake butts. During the interview, Holland more seriously reflected on the significance of acting alongside previous the Spider-Man leading men.

“Honestly, mate, it was the most incredible experience of my career,” Holland said. “You know, playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and completely life-changing, it can also be incredibly alienating. When you’re 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have, like, two older brothers who had been through it before me and to be able to share that experience with them was amazing.”

Holland also discussed his role in Uncharted, which arrived in theaters last week.

Last month, Garfield said he is “definitely open” to making another Spider-Man movie following his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an exclusive interview with Variety, he opened up about his long-kept secret return to the franchise, which found The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star teaming up with Maguire to assist Holland’s Peter Parker repair the multiverse.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” he said when asked if he would revisit the role. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”