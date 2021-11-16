 Watch the New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Movies Movie News

Tom Holland Faces a Multitude of Villains in New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer

Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro return in cliffhanger clip

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker confesses that ever since he has been bitten by a spider, he’s only had one week that his life has felt normal, and things are definitely not normal in the new trailer for the much anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 17.

In the new clip, he battles Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. He’s told to “Scooby-Doo this crap,” and he does his best, but at the trailer’s climactic end he may not achieve what he hopes. He confesses, “This is all my fault, I can’t save everyone,” and in the cliffhanging end, it’s unclear if he’s able to protect the love of his life.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Zendaya’s MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Willem Dafoe returns as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina reprises his Doctor Octopus character, Jamie Foxx reappears as Electro, Marisa Tomei returns as Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan also makes a return and Jacob Batalon reprises Ned Leeds.

In This Article: Marvel, Spider-Man, Tom Holland

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.