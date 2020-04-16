See Tom Hardy Portray Dementia-Stricken Gangster in ‘Capone’ Trailer

Tom Hardy portrays a still-ruthless and dementia-stricken Al Capone in the first trailer for Capone, a film about the final year of the gangster’s life.

“Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present,” the film’s synopsis states. “Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property.”

Hardy brings his Venom energy to the title role as he fires Tommy guns and walks over piles of dead bodies in scenes real and imagined. Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Cardellini co-star in the film, which also features a score by Run the Jewels’ El-P.

Originally titled Fonzo and earmarked for a theatrical run later this year, Capone will instead debut on video-on-demand on May 12th, following other new films (like Trolls World Tour and The Hunt) that have premiered via home rental after their theatrical debuts were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The distributor is still hoping for a theatrical release later in the summer as things return to normal,” Vertical Entertainment said, while director Josh Trank added of Capone on Twitter, “Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!”