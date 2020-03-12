Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks revealed Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple are currently in Australia, where Hanks is set to co-star in a Baz Luhrmann biopic on Elvis Presley.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” the 63-year-old Hanks wrote in a statement via Instagram. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The actor noted that they will follow the protocols of medical officials: testing, observation and isolation “for as long as public health and safety requires.” He added, “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

Hanks was cast as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker in the as-yet-untitled Luhrmann film, which was set to start filming on Monday. Warner Bros. addressed the news in a statement but didn’t specify Hanks by name.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the company said.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” they continued. “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world … The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”