See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in First Look at Upcoming Biopic

Tom Hanks dons a vintage Mr. Rogers red cardigan in the first photo from the upcoming biopic about the beloved children’s television host. The film is expected to arrive in theaters October 2019.

The photo was released by the film’s studio, Sony, and captures Hanks outside a trailer, examining a script. To complete the Fred Rogers look, Hanks is also wearing tan slacks and sharp blue sneakers.

It was announced that Hanks would portray Rogers back in January. The as-yet-untitled project will be directed by Marielle Heller, whose previous credits include Diary of a Teenage Girl and the upcoming film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which is based on Lee Israel’s memoir of the same name.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the script for the biopic, which was inspired by journalist Tom Junod’s 1998 profile on Rogers, “Can You Say… Hero?” The film will reportedly center around the real-life friendship between Rogers and Junod (played by Matthew Rhys), and how the assignment transformed the cynical journalist’s outlook on life. The cast will reportedly also feature Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

Rogers was recently the subject of the acclaimed documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, which was released in June and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.