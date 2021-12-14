Watch Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel tapped a new group of celebrities for “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” his beloved segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This time, for the 13th edition of the segment, Kimmel brought in Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Tom Holland, Regina King, and more.

While some of the actors laugh off the tweets, a few have more aggressive reactions. “Tracy Morgan is your ugly ass uncle that smells like Hennessy and ain’t funny,” Tracy Morgan reads, before responding “Suck my dick.”

Hanks’ is the highlight as he incredulously reads, “Tom Hanks is so sweaty in Top Gun, get a shower you smelly little dwarf.” The actor points at the camera and declares, “That, I take personally.” Holland, meanwhile, appears in his Spider-Man suit, reading off, “Tom Holland is an absolute wanker.” He replies, “I’m also Spider-Man.”

Kimmel has released numerous editions of his Mean Tweets segment. Over the summer, the late night show aired an edition with NBA players that included everyone from Shaquille O’Neal to Dwight Howard to Grant Hill. Last year, around the election, politicians like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got in on the fun.