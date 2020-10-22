Tom Hanks Is a Traveling Civil War Vet in ‘News of the World’ Trailer

Tom Hanks is a civil war veteran who lends a helping hand in the trailer for News of the World, out this Christmas. The movie is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles.

The trailer follows Hanks (Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd) five years after the Civil War. He travels from town to town telling non-fiction stories about presidents, queens, and more. “It’s not a rich man’s occupation, as you can see,” he says in the clip.

Hanks’ character comes across a 10-year-old Johanna (Helena Zengel) in Texas who was taken and raised by the Kiowa people six years prior. He agrees to take Johanna to her aunt and uncle. “She needs to laugh and dream,” he says. “She needs new memories.”

They set off on an adventure, encountering challenges along the way. He teaches her English — like the word “horse” and “Captain” — and they begin to share a bond. “I do not have a clue as to the care of a child,” he tells himself.

News of the World was directed by Paul Greengrass, who previously worked with Hanks on 2013’s Captain Phillips. The screenplay was written by Greengrass and Luke Davies, while Gary Goetzman, Gail Mutrux, and Gregory Goodman produced it.