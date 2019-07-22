Tom Hanks Channels Fred Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Trailer

Tom Hanks spreads joy and kindness while sorting through his wardrobe in the official trailer for the Fred Rogers film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, out November 22nd.

The film centers on Rogers’ real-life relationship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who wrote the 1998 in-depth Esquire profile “Can You Say…Hero?” Junod, at first doubtful of the childlike innocence and compassion of Rogers, interviews him at length — and discovers himself along the way. “You love broken people,” he tells the cardigan-wearing TV host, “Like me.”

In addition to scenes of Rogers being filmed on set, the trailer also features the host swimming laps, playing piano and seeing New Yorkers singing the show’s theme song to him on the subway. “We are trying to get the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings,” he sweetly says to Junod, hugging children and playing with puppets.

Directed by Marielle Heller, the film also stars Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson. The film follows the critically acclaimed 2018 documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor, directed by Morgan Neville.