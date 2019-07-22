×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next 'The Great Hack' Review: From Data-Rights Fights to Democracy R.I.P. Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Tom Hanks Channels Fred Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Trailer

Film on beloved TV host to hit theaters in November

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Hanks spreads joy and kindness while sorting through his wardrobe in the official trailer for the Fred Rogers film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, out November 22nd.

The film centers on Rogers’ real-life relationship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who wrote the 1998 in-depth Esquire profile “Can You Say…Hero?”  Junod, at first doubtful of the childlike innocence and compassion of Rogers, interviews him at length — and discovers himself along the way. “You love broken people,” he tells the cardigan-wearing TV host, “Like me.”

In addition to scenes of Rogers being filmed on set, the trailer also features the host swimming laps, playing piano and seeing New Yorkers singing the show’s theme song to him on the subway.  “We are trying to get the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings,” he sweetly says to Junod, hugging children and playing with puppets.

Directed by Marielle Heller, the film also stars Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson. The film follows the critically acclaimed 2018 documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor, directed by Morgan Neville.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad