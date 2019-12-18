 Tom Cruise Talks Fighter Jets in Behind-the-Scenes 'Top Gun' Doc - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next The Betrayal of the Kurds Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Tom Cruise Talks Filming ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet Scenes: ‘You Can’t Act That’

Actor leads behind-the-scenes featurette about long-awaited sequel to Eighties classic

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Monica Barbaro and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise explains the intense experience of flying a fighter jet in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Scott Garfield

Tom Cruise guides a behind-the-scenes look at how the fighter jet theatrics came together for his new film, Top Gun: Maverick, out June 26th, 2020.

The film finds Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the ace pilot from 1986’s Top Gun, although a lot has changed in both aviation and film technology since then. In the new documentary featurette, producer Jerry Bruckheimer explains that the goal of the film was to show audiences “what it’s really like to be a Top Gun pilot.”

In order to do that, the cast of Top Gun worked with some of the best fighter pilots in the world, while director Joseph Kosinski explained that they were able to film the fighter jet scenes with a new kind of rig that allowed them to fit six IMAX-quality cameras inside the cockpit.

Cruise, who obviously has some experience in this realm, played a crucial role in helping the younger actors get used to the insane experience of flying a fighter jet. “It is aggressive, you can’t act that — the distortion in the face,” Cruise said. “They’re pulling seven-and-a-half, eight Gs. That’s 1,600 pounds of force. I’m so proud of them and what they’ve done; it is heavy duty.”

Top Gun: Maverick picks up over 30 years after the events of the original film, with Maverick training a new group of Top Gun graduates for an unusual and difficult specialized mission. Among his charges is Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), who’s the son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (played in the original film by Anthony Edwards).

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.