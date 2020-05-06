 Tom Cruise, NASA Team Up to Shoot Movie in Space - Rolling Stone
Tom Cruise, NASA Team Up to Shoot Movie in Space

Project to be filmed aboard International Space Station, NASA administrator confirms

Tom Cruise'Top Gun: Maverick' Announcement, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 18 Jul 2019

Tom Cruise and NASA are teaming up to shoot a film aboard the International Space Station.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise and NASA are teaming up for a movie project which will be filmed aboard the International Space Station, as Variety reports.

NASA confirmed the news on Tuesday. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Earlier in the week, reports circulated that Cruise was in talks with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA about a potential action-adventure film. A studio is not yet publicly tied to the project and the film’s plot has not yet been disclosed, but it is reportedly not related to the Mission Impossible franchise.

Cruise’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster fighter pilot classic in which Cruise reprises his starring role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, was initially slated for release on June 24th. The film, which made Rolling Stone‘s “50 Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020” list, has been pushed back to premiere on December 23rd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In This Article: NASA, Tom Cruise

