Tom Cruise: Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ Became the ‘Heartbeat of Our Film’

Tom Cruise appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and spent a significant amount of his interview singing Lady Gaga’s praises. The actor said the singer’s contribution to the soundtrack, “Hold My Hand,” became the “heartbeat of our film.”

“She’s incredible,” Cruise told host James Corden. “She’s not just on the soundtrack. She actually helped to compose the score and it was incredible.”

Cruise recounted how Gaga brought her song to him and Hans Zimmer, who also composed the music for the film, after they were struggling to find the right fit. “Obviously making the soundtrack and the music in every movie is very important and this one was very particular,” he said. “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”

He added, “It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. In that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”

Since joining forces with Cruise and Zimmer for the soundtrack, Lady Gaga has become part of the film’s key contributors. The singer attended the movie’s premiere last night in San Diego, arriving a flying helicopter dress.

Lady Gaga arrives in a flying dress to the #TopGunMaverick premiere pic.twitter.com/YAMjiWIEoz — Film Updates (@FilmUphates) May 4, 2022

“Hold My Hand,” produced by Lady Gaga and longtime collaborator BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice, was released last week. The version of the song that appears in the film features additional production and scoring by Harold Faltermeyer and Zimmer.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Lady Gaga explained on Twitter. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

The long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun was originally scheduled for release in 2019, but was postponed to “work out all the complex flight sequences.” It was delayed once more due to the pandemic. The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, John Hamm, and Glen Powell, among others. It premieres on May 27.