Tom Cruise Berates Film Crew for Breaking Covid-19 Protocols in Leaked Audio

Tom Cruise lashed out at the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for apparently breaking Covid-19 protocols in a leaked recording from the film’s London shoot.

In the viral rant first published by U.K. tabloid The Sun — and later verified by the New York Times — the actor chastises crew members for an unspecified lapse in the production’s Covid-19 protocols; two crew members, while masked, reportedly stood within six feet of each other while viewing a monitor on set.

The Europe-trotting Mission: Impossible 7 production had already been beset by coronavirus-related delays since it began filming earlier this year, including various lockdowns and a shoot in Italy that was postponed after a dozen crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

“If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever fucking do it again,” Cruise warned the crew of over 50 people in the leaked audio.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers,” he added. “That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. We are not shutting this fucking movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

According to The Sun, in order to ensure no more delays in production, Cruise has stepped up efforts to enforce Covid-19 protocols, including spending 500,000 pounds for an old cruiser for the cast and crew to isolate on during filming. “That’s what I sleep with every night,” Cruise told the crew. “The future of this fucking industry!”