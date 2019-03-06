Watch J.R.R. Tolkien Find Inspiration in Love, Friendship in New ‘Tolkien’ Trailer

J.R.R. Tolkien finds inspiration for his famous novels in friendship, love and war in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic, Tolkien, set to open May 10th.

The clip opens with the young author (played by Nicholas Hoult) discussing how he invented a whole new language with the woman who would become his wife, Edith Bratt (Lily Collins). “Tell me a story,” Edith says, “in any language you want.”

The clip goes on to tease the numerous events from Tolkien’s life that would ultimately inspire The Lord of the Rings. Along with his relationship with Edith, Tolkien formed a powerful bond with several friends over a mutual love of the arts, while later he would fight alongside many of them during World War I.

Dome Karukoski directed Tolkien, which also stars Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patric Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi.