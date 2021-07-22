Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac Star in Epic New ‘Dune’ Trailer

After a perpetual delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has finally released a full-length trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, along with a new release date: October 22nd, both in theaters and on streaming with HBO Max’s ad-free package for 31 days.

The trailer offers an epic three-minute showcase of the film, with its high-budget sci-fi imagery and all-star cast. Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul, the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who inherits the stewardship of Arrakis, a dangerous desert wasteland home to the Fremen tribes.

Also called Dune, Arrakis’ value to Duke Leto lies in its reserves of the substance “melange,” also known as “spice,” a psychoactive drug that increases lifespan and heightens the user’s abilities and awareness of their surroundings. As Paul and his father lead a mining expedition on the planet, they encounter malevolent forces and face challenges in harvesting melange, which is created deep underground by giant, aggressive creatures known as sand worms.

The cast of Dune also includes Josh Brolin as Leto’s ally Gurney Halleck; Stellan Skarsgård as the antagonistic Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; Zendaya as Paul’s Fremen wife Chani; Dave Bautista as Baron Harkonnen’s violent nephew Glossu Rabban; and Jason Momoa as the warrior Duncan Idaho.