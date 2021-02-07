See Timothée Chalamet Play Edward Scissorhands’ Son in Cadillac Super Bowl Ad

Timothée Chalamet plays Edgar Scissorhands and Winona Ryder reprises her Edward Scissorhands role by playing his mother in a Super Bowl commercial from Cadillac that revisits the cult 1990 Tim Burton film.

In the ad, Chalamet’s Scissorhands — the son of Ryder and Johnny Depp’s characters, the latter of whom doesn’t appear in the commercial — goes through life as a gloomy outcast, puncturing and severing things as walks around town like his father did 30 years earlier.

After he finds escape through a VR driving game, Ryder gifts her son with a Cadillac Lyriq, which has a self-driving mode, thus keeping the scissored hands off the steering wheel.

“Edward Scissorhands was a movie I adored growing up and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true,” Chalamet said of the ad in an interview with Vogue. “I was also excited about LYRIQ’s emphasis on environmental sustainability and cutting down on using fossil fuel dependent cars. It felt like the perfect combination of legacy with an eye towards the future.”

The Edward Scissorhands homage continues a Super Bowl tradition of brands revisiting beloved films for their very expensive ad spots: Over the past decade, Super Bowl ads have revisited Groundhog’s Day, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Home Alone, The Big Lebowski, and most recently, Wayne’s World. Other ads this year include a Bruce Springsteen Jeep spot, a new David Fincher/Atticus Ross collaboration and other music-related cameos.