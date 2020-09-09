Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac Star in Long-Awaited ‘Dune’ Trailer

The trailer for Dune — the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction epic — has finally arrived. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is out on December 18th.

Set to a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse,” the trailer features the great Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir to the throne of House Atreides. He sees a vision of a woman (Zendaya) from the planet Arrakis — the source of the mysterious spice — and foresees that a crusade is coming. “There’s something happening to me,” he says. “There’s something awakening in my mind. I can’t control it.”

Chalamet engages with his mentors Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), the latter of whom declares, “Let’s fight like demons!” We then see glimpses of Duke Leto Atreides (played by Oscar Isaac) in a futuristic uniform.

The all-star cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and more.

Villeneuve previously directed 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, 2016’s Arrival and 2015’s Sicario. “I was the age of Paul Atreides, I was 15 years old, and I was grabbed right at the beginning of the first pages,” the director told Stephen Colbert while debuting the trailer on Twitter. “I read the whole series, and I became a Dune fan. I became obsessed by it.”