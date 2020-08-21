‘Time’ Trailer Follows One Family’s Experience With the Prison-Industrial Complex

Amazon Prime Video has released the new trailer for Time, the acclaimed documentary about “the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex.”

Through home movies and interviews, director Garrett Bradley tells the story of Fox Rich. “The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early Nineties in a moment of desperation,” Amazon said of the film.

Time will first come to theaters on October 9th before arriving on Prime Video on October 23rd.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Time screened at Sundance 2020, where the film earned rave reviews and Bradley took home directing honors in the documentary competition.

“An intimate, inimitable look at the toll that the mass-incarceration epidemic has taken on everyone involved,” Rolling Stone wrote of Time in our recap of Sundance 2020’s 10 Best Films. “Yet it never treats its subject dogmatically, and simply presents a highly personal take the title’s numerous meanings — the passage of time, doing time, time waits for no one. And just when you think things could not get more emotionally resonant, the movie turns what might be a gimmicky trick into an absolutely sublime realization of how what’s been lost can be magically recaptured. Simply stunning.”