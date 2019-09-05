‘Mister America’ Trailer: Tim Heidecker Runs for District Attorney in Mockumentary

“We Have a Rat Problem” — that’s Tim Heidecker’s slogan as he campaigns for San Bernardino, California’s District Attorney in the trailer for the upcoming political mockumentary, Mister America. The problem is, he himself is considered a scoundrel and his motives for running are questionable.

Written by Adult Swim series On Cinema‘s Heidecker, Gregg Turkington (aka Neil Hamburger) and director Eric Notarnicola, the satirical film follows Heidecker during his final month on the campaign trail. In the new trailer, he’s seen knocking on doors and greeting skeptical voters on the streets and in restaurants. “You want an outsider to shake things up, because San Bernardino has gotten to be so corrupt,” he says. However, it seems it’s his own deeds that may do him in while fueling his run, which appears prompted by wanting revenge on incumbent DA Vincent Rosetti, who served as prosecutor in a murder case against Heidecker.

Besides the obvious voters’ distrust stemming from the murder charge, as Turkington points out, Heidecker is also “not a lawyer” and “he doesn’t live in San Bernardino.” Coupled with Heidecker’s dubious motives and tactics, the candidate appears poised for an uphill battle that could prove insurmountable.

Mister America will debut in select theaters on October 9th via Magnolia Pictures.