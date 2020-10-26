Tim Curry to Host ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Virtual Fundraiser

In honor of both Halloween and the upcoming presidential election on November 3rd, Tim Curry and the Wisconsin Democrats will be hosting a Rocky Horror Picture Show virtual fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party on Saturday, October 31st at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Dubbed the Rocky Horror Show Halloween Livestream, the event will feature an all-star cast reading through the show, including Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Nell Campbell, Seth Green, Jason Alexander, David Arquette, and more.

In addition to the read-through, the show will also feature musical performances by the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza Gonzalez, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winkour, David Anders, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase, and Rumer Willis.

The event will only be livestreamed once, and a donation is required to attend, with a suggested donation of $31.

This will be Curry’s latest major Rocky Horror-related event after playing the narrator in Fox’s 2016 staged-for-television production of the musical. In that version, Laverne Cox portrayed Dr. Frank N. Furter, the role that Curry famously originated in both the 1973 West End stage production and in the 1975 film version. The 2016 show was directed by the High School Musical series’ filmmaker and choreographer Kenny Ortega.