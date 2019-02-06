Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’: Watch Michael Keaton Play Cunning Businessman in New Trailer

In the colorful new trailer for Tim Burton’s reimagined Dumbo, Michael Keaton’s charismatic businessman V.A. Vandemere exploits the talents of the titular flying elephant.

The clip opens with circus crew member Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) awaking to find the newborn beast. “What is that? A face only a mother could love,” says circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito), staring at the big-eared animal. “You have until tomorrow night to fix that,” he tells Farrier. “Make those ears disappear.”

But after the Farrier children realize the elephant’s ability to fly, Vandemere swoops in and capitalizes on that magical skill. “You have something very rare,” the entrepreneur tells Medici, pitching a plan to utilize Dumbo in the circus. “You have wonder. You have magic. Come with me. Together we can soar on that elephant’s wings.”

Eva Green and Alan Arkin both star in the film, a live-action remake of the classic animated 1941 Walt Disney movie of the same title. Dumbo hits U.S. theaters on March 29th.