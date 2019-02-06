×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next 'The Lego Movie 2' Review: Everything Is Still Awesome-ish, Kind Of Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’: Watch Michael Keaton Play Cunning Businessman in New Trailer

Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Danny DeVito star in live-action version of animated Disney film

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the colorful new trailer for Tim Burton’s reimagined Dumbo, Michael Keaton’s charismatic businessman V.A. Vandemere exploits the talents of the titular flying elephant.

The clip opens with circus crew member Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) awaking to find the newborn beast. “What is that? A face only a mother could love,” says circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito), staring at the big-eared animal. “You have until tomorrow night to fix that,” he tells Farrier. “Make those ears disappear.”

But after the Farrier children realize the elephant’s ability to fly, Vandemere swoops in and capitalizes on that magical skill. “You have something very rare,” the entrepreneur tells Medici, pitching a plan to utilize Dumbo in the circus. “You have wonder. You have magic. Come with me. Together we can soar on that elephant’s wings.”

Eva Green and Alan Arkin both star in the film, a live-action remake of the classic animated 1941 Walt Disney movie of the same title. Dumbo hits U.S. theaters on March 29th.

In This Article: Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Tim Burton

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad