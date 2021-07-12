Tilda Swinton Is Haunted by a Mysterious Sound in the Trailer for ‘Memoria’

Tilda Swinton plays a character shaken by a strange boom in the new trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s upcoming film, Memoria.

In the film, Swinton plays a Scottish woman named Jessica, who hears a loud “bang” at daybreak, which triggers a mysterious sensory syndrome that follows her as she travels through the jungles of Colombia.

The new trailer for Memoria gives few other details away, comprising a series of seemingly disconnected scenes, all threaded together by the presence of the boom. In the opening scene, Jessica tries to describe the sound to an audio engineer, while later she examines an old skull with an archaeologist, who explains that the hole drilled into the skull was meant to “release bad spirits.”

Along with Swinton, Memoria stars Elkin Díaz, Jeanne Balibar, Juan Pablo Urrego, and Daniel Giménez Cacho. Memoria is set to premiere on July 15th at the Cannes Film Festival, although a wider release date has yet to be announced.

Weerasethakul previously won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2010 for his film Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives. His last feature film was 2015’s Cemetery of Splendor, although in 2018 he was one of four Thai directors to make the anthology film, 10 Years Thailand.