Tiffany Haddish Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning by Georgia police on suspicion of driving under the influence, Rolling Stone confirms.

Local police received a call around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning regarding a “driver asleep at the wheel” on Highway 73, the Peachtree City Police Department tells Rolling Stone. While en route to the call, officers spotted a car that matched the description of Haddish’s vehicle as she pulled into the yard of a local home.

Fayette County Sheriff's Department

Haddish was then arrested and, after a “subsequent investigation,” was transported to Fayette County Jail without incident, PCPD say. Police believe that the comedian had been smoking marijuana, according to TMZ , who was first to report the news of her arrest

Haddish was released from jail Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. after posting bail of $1,666, according to TMZ.

A rep for the Afterparty actress did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The actress recently shared with Entertainment Tonight that her “personal life is in shambles” following various personal losses, including that of fellow comic Bob Saget, who died last weekend, and her beloved pet dog.

“I’m very emotional,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been crying a lot ’cause that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I’m sure I got them in the spiritual.”