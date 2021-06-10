Watch Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Feature Film Directorial Debut ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Netflix has released a new trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut, Tick, Tick… Boom!, which will open in select theaters this fall.

Tick, Tick… Boom! is based on the autobiographical musical of the same name by composer Jonathan Larson (best known for Rent). The film adaptation stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring theater composer in Nineties New York City, dreaming up the next hit musical while waiting tables at a diner.

Set in the lead-up to a pivotal showcase performance, the story follows Jon as he grapples with not only professional pressure, but pressure from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who’s eager to chase her artistic dreams elsewhere, and from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who’s put aside his artistic dreams for a more stable and lucrative career, and seems eager for Jon to do the same. All this pressure culminates in a constant ticking in Jon’s head, which he describes in the trailer as, “The clock counts down the seconds, the flame gets closer, and closer, and closer until all at once everything explodes.”

The cast for Tick, Tick… Boom! also features Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.