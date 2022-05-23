 Watch Star-Studded New Trailer for Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' - Rolling Stone
Natalie Portman, Christian Bale Top Star-Studded Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe, Matt Damon and Chris Pratt also make appearances in the upcoming superhero flick

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor finds himself facing a showdown with a galactic killer hell-bent on destroying the gods in the trailer for the newest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi, the movie promises “a harrowing cosmic adventure,” according to a Marvel release, with Thor enlisting the help of a few familiar faces to uncover the mystery of Gorr the God Butcher. It’s the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic universe’s wildly successful Avengers franchise and marks the fourth film centered on the God of Thunder.

The trailer, which premiered during Monday night’s NBA playoff matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, features appearances by Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher. Also slated to appear in the film’s all-star cast are Matt Damon, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Sam Neil and Melissa McCarthy.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.

