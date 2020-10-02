Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci Star in ‘The Witches’ Trailer

Roald Dahl’s The Witches is being adapted into a film once again, this time starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. It arrives on October 22nd on HBO Max.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the trailer opens with a young boy (Jahzir Kadeen Bruno) arriving to stay with his grandma (Spencer) in Alabama. Staying at a hotel, they stumble upon a coven of evil witches led by Hathaway, who attempt to turn the world’s children into mice.

The young boy undergoes this transformation, hiding to avoid getting killed while his grandmother takes on Hathaway. Tucci, who works at the hotel, asks Spencer, “You wouldn’t happen to be carrying around a mouse on your purse, now would you?”

Following the book’s release in 1983, The Witches was first adapted into a film in 1990, starring Anjelica Huston and produced by Jim Henson. The 2020 film also stars Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth; it was written by Zemeckis, Guillermo del Toro, and Kenya Barris.

In addition to HBO Max, The Witches will screen in theaters internationally on October 28th. “The Witches is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “It’s fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year.”