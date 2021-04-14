 David Oyelowo's 'The Water Man': Watch New Mythical Trailer - Rolling Stone
A Boy Embarks on a Mythical Adventure in Trailer for David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’

Film, out next month, is executive-produced by Oprah

Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

A boy searches for a mythical figure in hopes of curing his sick mother in The Water Man, out May 7th.

Directed by and starring David Oyelowo, the trailer features a family relocating from a city to a rural town to provide a better environment for the mother (Rosario Dawson), who is ill. The son (Lonnie Chavis) discovers the myth of the immortal Water Man and sets out to find him to save Dawson. The father, played by Oyelowo, follows clues to find his son.

The Water Man is a story about how far a heroic young boy will go to save his mother,” Oyelowo said in a statement. “I grew up loving family films that have adventure, fantasy, and jeopardy whilst never patronizing their young protagonists. As a father to four children, I want to share films with my kids that both entertain and equip them for the highs and lows that lie ahead. I relish watching films with them that both transport our family to a different world and then leave us having meaningful conversations. I love films that do that, so I set out to make one for them, other families, and hopefully, the whole world!”

The film marks Oyelowo’s directorial debut. It also stars Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, and Maria Bello, and is executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey.

