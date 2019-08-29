Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Lead the Catholic Church in ‘The Two Popes’ Trailer

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis in the new trailer for The Two Popes. The film arrives in theaters in limited release on November 27th ahead of Netflix premiere on December 20th.

The Two Popes follows Cardinal Bergoglio – the future Pope Francis – meeting with Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 to request retirement. Instead, what follows is the Pope facing down his harshest critic in a series of meetings to determine the faith of the Catholic Church.

“Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world,” reads the film synopsis.

The Two Popes is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, best known for his 2002 Oscar-nominated film City of God, as well as The Constant Gardener and Blindness. Anthony McCarten, who wrote the screenplays for The Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody, is credited as screenwriter on the film.