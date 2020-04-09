‘The Trip to Greece’ Trailer: Old Friends Reunite for One Last Culinary Voyage

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite for another sojourn through Europe in The Trip to Greece, the fourth installment in the British actors’ culinary and comedic travelogue series.

Ahead of the fourth film’s stateside arrival on video-on-demand and (potentially) movie theaters on May 22nd, IFC Films has shared the official trailer from the Michael Winterbottom-directed movie.

Like its predecessors in northern England, Spain and Italy, The Trip to Greece finds Coogan and Brydon following in the footsteps of Odysseus while sharing elegant meals, sightseeing and trading celebrity impressions for what’s being hailed as their final voyage together.

“When Odysseus left Troy it took him 10 years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in The Trip to Greece,” IFC Films said in a synopsis. “On the way, they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala and at the Peloponnese.”