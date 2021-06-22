 'The Suicide Squad' Reassembles for New Trailer - Rolling Stone
The latest trailer for The Suicide Squad was released on Tuesday, giving a glimpse at DC Comics’ newest version of the super anti-hero brigade.

The movie, directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, is the second attempt to adapt the superhero franchise for the big screen, following director David Ayers’ version. It sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, but also introduces a slew of new actors playing new villains, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. In this latest trailer, we also get a first look at Sean Gunn as Weasel, a creepy and berserk anthropomorphic weasel who has “killed 27 children.”

Additionally, the new trailer offers more insight into the plot of the film, which includes an “Operation Starfish” (insert dirty joke from Cena’s character here) and Bloodsport’s decision to join the Suicide Squad after Amanda Waller and her nefarious organization Task Force X threaten his daughter while he’s in prison.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

