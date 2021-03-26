‘The Suicide Squad’ Returns in New R-Rated Trailer for James Gunn Film

Warner Bros. has debuted the first full-length, R-rated trailer for The Suicide Squad, DC Comics’ second attempt to adapt the superhero franchise for the big screen. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

The new Suicide Squad sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. But with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn helming this film, the franchise has taken on more of a Seventies action movie feel. (The trailer is built around the Steely Dan hit “Dirty Work,” which would be right at home on Star-Lord’s cassette tapes.) New cast members include Sylvester Stallone, who provides the voice of buff-man-with-a-shark-head King Shark, and John Cena as Peacemaker, debuting a role that he’ll reprise in Gunn’s Peacemaker prequel series for HBO Max.

Rounding out the ensemble for The Suicide Squad are Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.