‘Simpsons’ Animated Short ‘Playdate With Destiny’ Headed to Disney+

The Simpsons‘ newish animated short film, Playdate With Destiny, will be available to stream on Disney+ starting tomorrow, April 10th (watch with a 7-day free trial here).

The short was released in theaters earlier this year, playing ahead of Disney and Pixar’s recent film Onward, which arrived at the beginning of March. (The Simpsons, long associated with Fox, became a Disney property after the entertainment giant purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019.)

In a note on Instagram, Simpsons creator Matt Groening shared a message from the creative team saying, “Earlier this year we made a nifty short film called Playdate With Destiny. The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home.”

The short is centered around the youngest member of the Simpson family, Maggie, who’s saved from a playground disaster by a heroic baby. “After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned,” a synopsis reads. “Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?”

Playdate With Destiny marks the second Simpsons short film, following 2012’s The Longest Daycare, another bite-sized piece centered around Maggie. That short aired before Ice Age: Continental Drift and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short Film. It’s set to arrive on Disney+ as well later this month.

The Simpsons is nearing the end of its 31st season, which is set to wrap May 17th. It was previously picked up for a 32nd season back in February 2019.