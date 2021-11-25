‘The Score’ Trailer: Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn, Naomi Ackie Star In Musical Heist

Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn, Naomi Ackie, and Lydia Wilson appear in the first trailer for upcoming musical heist movie The Score. The film, directed by Malachi Smyth, features songs written by Flynn, who is the lead singer of band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit.

The official synopsis reads, “Two small-time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the ‘score’ – that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices… while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them.”

The film initially played at the Toronto International Film Festival and its official premiere was earlier this week at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. The Score has yet to receive a theatrical release date.

Flynn played a young version of David Bowie in biopic Stardust, released last year. The actor portrayed The Man Who Sold the World-era, 24-year-old Bowie as he embarks on his first American promotional tour accompanied by one of his few music industry supporters, Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman, played by Marc Maron. He also appeared in recent Netflix film The Dig.

Poulter, meanwhile, was recently cast as Adam Warlock in upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.