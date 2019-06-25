Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep to Star in Netflix’s Ryan Murphy-Produced ‘The Prom’ Musical

Ryan Murphy will be adapting the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom into a film for Netflix, Deadline reports. Filming will begin in December and feature a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Prom opened on Broadway last year and will close this August. With a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguilen, lyrics by Beguilen and music by Matthew Sklar, The Prom follows two veteran Broadway performers (Streep and Corden) who recently endured a major flop. Hoping to reverse their career narrative and get better PR (with help from their publicist played by Awkwafina), they decide to find a charitable cause. The pair decide to help an Indiana high school student named Emma, whose prom is cancelled because she wants to bring her girlfriend.

A nationwide search is on to fill the role of Emma. Grande will play Emma’s closeted girlfriend, the popular PTA daughter Alyssa. Kidman and Rannells will star as two other struggling and less veteran Broadway performers who help with the “cause” while Key will portray the sympathetic principal. The Prom‘s soundtrack will be co-produced by Murphy and Grande’s manager Scooter Braun.

The Prom is on track to premiere in fall 2020 with a limited theatrical release before debuting on Netflix. It is part of Murphy’s five-year deal with the streaming giant and follows the announcement of three series (The Politicians, Ratched, and Hollywood), two unspecified documentaries and another movie stage adaptation (The Boys in the Band).