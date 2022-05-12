The Media’s Diana Spencer Obsession Gets Scrutinized in New Trailer for ‘The Princess’

The late Lady Diana’s reign on the big screen continues this summer with The Princess, an upcoming documentary that tells the story of Diana Spencer’s time in the Royal Family through archival footage from the media that both adored and scrutinized her.

The trailer shows how “the People’s Princess” was constantly in the public eye, while also offering a glimpse at the evolution of that coverage: At first the media filmed Diana from a respectful distance, but eventually the boundaries were erased as the public thirsted for more tabloid fodder.

“If you put a modern person in an ancient institution, they will be destroyed,” a voiceover warns.

Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year — and coming on the heels of Kristen Stewart’s Oscar-nominated turn as Diana in Spencer, plus a Di-focused season of The Crown — Rolling Stone called The Princess “the definitive Princess Diana documentary.”

“The documentary may reiterate the popular story that Diana was a both a strong woman and a helpless damsel-in-distress, one crushed between centuries-old traditions and contemporary, toxic celebrity culture,” we wrote at the time, “But it also asks for accountability, and you can feel a current of anger running just underneath its packaging of yesteryear’s snark and schadenfreude. And as we continue to re-litigate how famous females were treated in the Eighties and Nineties, Perkins’ history of how Di was torn down makes for a hell of an Exhibit A.”

The Princess, directed by Ed Perkins and from the producer of Searching for Sugar Man and Man on Wire, arrives in theaters June 30.