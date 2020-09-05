‘The Princess Bride’ Cast to Reunite for Virtual Table Read

The cast of the beloved comedy The Princess Bride will reunite for a one-night-only virtual table read to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

“A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion” will features original cast members Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, the film’s director Rob Reiner and “special guests.” In addition to the table read, the reunited cast will partake in a virtual Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt.

The virtual table read will livestream only once, on September 13th at 6 p.m. CST. Fans of the film can RSVP at Act Blue to watch the livestream. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” organizers promise; both Elwes and Reiner have been vocal in their criticism of Donald Trump on social media.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans,” Elwes said in a statement (via Deadline) through the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, a key battleground state.

“He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.”

Elwes added, “If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/NTXPMpRiLk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

In June, director Jason Reitman — who first coordinated an all-star Princess Bride live table read in 2011 — recruited scores of actors for a line-by-line Quibi video retelling of the 1987 classic, one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Greatest Romantic Comedies. Proceeds from that event, which marked Carl Reiner’s last on-screen appearance, were donated to World Central Kitchen.