Trailer for ‘The Perfect Weapon’ Highlights the Rise and Threat of Cyber Warfare

HBO has released a new trailer for The Perfect Weapon, an upcoming documentary about the rise of cyber warfare set to premiere October 16th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Perfect Weapon is based on David E. Sanger’s 2018 book of the same name, and the trailer opens with the journalist explaining, “Cyber is the most inexpensive, highly destructive, highly deniable weapon.” The clip then offers a succinct breakdown of the major moments that have defined the recent history of cyber warfare, which began in 2007 when the United States slipped a debilitating piece of malware into the Iranian nuclear program.

In the wake of that salvo, other nations began embracing similar tactics, often against America. Along with threats to the country’s infrastructure, the trailer highlights the infamous 2014 Sony hack — which was believed to be carried out by North Korea in retaliation for the Seth Rogen/James Franco comedy The Interview — as well as Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election, and the continued threat of cyberattacks and influence operations on the 2020 election.

The Perfect Weapon was directed by John Maggio and will feature interviews with Rogen, Hillary Clinton, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton and more.