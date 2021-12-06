 Keanu Reeves Still Knows Kung Fu in New 'Matrix Resurrections' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: SoulCycle Just Knocked $600 Off Its At-Home Exercise Bike
Home Movies Movie News

Keanu Reeves Still Knows Kung Fu in New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer

Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in the long-awaited fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Neo and Trinity are back for one more fight over the fate of reality itself in the second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth installment in The Matrix series.

The new film finds Keanu Reeves’ Neo back in his manicured life as Thomas Anderson in the simulated world of the Matrix until he’s once again offered the red pill. After re-awakening to the truth, Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity are finally able to reunite, and they join up with a new group of hackers/revolutionaries working to take down the Matrix.

The latest trailer for Resurrections doesn’t offer much in the way of plot specifics, although there’s plenty of sci-fi action and the stakes certainly seem high when Trinity suggests Neo has a life-altering choice to make, but he can’t even make it. The clip also toys with one of the The Matrix’s favorite themes — deja vu and memory — slipping in some clips from the original films, and ending with Neo beating back an agent and quipping, “I still know kung fu.” 

Along with Reeves and Moss, The Matrix Resurrections stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris. The film opens in theaters and arrives on HBO Max Dec. 22 (it’ll only be available to stream for 30 days following its theatrical release).

In This Article: Keanu Reeves, The Matrix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.