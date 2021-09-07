 'The Matrix Resurrections' Teasers Drop - Rolling Stone
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Drops New Red Pill, Blue Pill Teasers

First full trailer for long-awaited film will arrive September 9th

the matrix resurrections teaser

'The Matrix Resurrections'

Screenshot Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Those pesky red and blue pills are back in a new website teaser for The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth installment in the sci-fi series.

The website features both a red pill and a blue pill. In the first Matrix movie, Keanu Reeves’ Neo famously took the red pill and learned the truth about the Matrix, while the blue pill would’ve allowed him to remain content with his false reality and ignorant of all that existed down the rabbit hole.

Each pill on the website links to a corresponding teaser featuring footage from The Matrix Resurrections. The red pill clip features narration from a new character played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, while the blue pill clip boasts narration from Neil Patrick Harris’ character. Both teasers end with the same message: The first full trailer for the new film will arrive this Thursday, September 9th at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

As IGN notes, the Matrix Resurrections website actually revives the same site — WhatIsTheMatrix.com — that was launched with the first movie back in 1999. At the time, it featured an array of hidden pages, as well as games and comics based on the film.

The Matrix Resurrections will feature both Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, while Lana Wachowski — who co-directed the original film with her sister, Lilly — returned as the writer and director.

