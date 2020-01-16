Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani Are on the Run in ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as a couple on the run in the new action rom-com The Lovebirds, which released its first trailer on Thursday. The film opens in theaters April 3rd.

In the trailer, Rae and Nanjiani are embroiled in a bizarre crime when they accidentally run over a cyclist. A man claiming to be a cop enters their car, tells them that the bicyclist is a criminal, and grabs ahold of the wheel.

After giving chase, the man runs over the cyclist repeatedly (“I don’t think he’s a cop,” Nanjiani whispers) and the couple are framed for the murder. Rae and Nanjiani must clear their names before the end of their night without jeopardizing themselves — or their relationship — in a series of wacky and extreme circumstances. Think Date Night meets After Hours.

The Lovebirds also stars Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer. The film was directed by Michael Showalter from a script by Aaron Adams and Brendan Gall.