‘The Lion King’: See Simba Face Menacing Uncle Scar in New Trailer

Disney previews Simba’s destiny of becoming king — and the perilous journey that awaits him — in the stunning new trailer for Jon Favreau’s live action remake of 1994’s The Lion King.

“Life’s not fair, is it, my little friend?” Simba’s jealous uncle, Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor) tells the young lion, flanked by a crew of hyenas. “While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps.”

In contrast, the cub’s father and current king, Mufasa (James Earl Jones, reprising his voice role from the original), extols the noble virtues that his son must possess to become rule of the Pride Lands. “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance,” he says, before a shot of Simba (Donald Glover) literally walking in his dad’s footsteps. “While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.”

The clip previews some of the other voice cast members, including the shaman mandrill Rafiki (John Kani) and the goofy meerkat/warthog buddy duo, Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) — the latter two singing “The Lion Sings Tonight.”

The film, out July 19th, also features Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Beyoncé, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba and Amy Sedaris.