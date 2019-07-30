Watch Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe Go Stir Crazy By the Sea in New Trailer for ‘The Lighthouse’

After making a big splash at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, Robert Eggers’ new film The Lighthouse finally has its first official trailer. The “nautical psychodrama” arrives in theaters October 18th.

The film, shot on 35mm black-and-white film and presented in Academy (“square”) ratio, stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as a lighthouse keeper and his apprentice, who are stationed on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Naturally, the two men start to experience hallucinations, lunacy and psychological turmoil during their prolonged isolation. And yes, there are plenty of sea shanties, dancing jigs and pirate accents from both Dafoe and Pattinson, if that’s what floats your boat.

The Lighthouse is the second feature to be written and directed by Eggers, who previously made the 2015 period horror film The Witch (set in 1630s New England). Eggers co-wrote the script for The Lighthouse with his brother, Max Eggers.

At Cannes, the film was met with wide acclaim and was named the best movie at the festival’s Critics Week and Directors’ Fortnight by the International Federation of Film Critics.