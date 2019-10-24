 Timothée Chalamet Ascends English Throne in ‘The King’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
Timothée Chalamet Cautiously Ascends English Throne in ‘The King’ Trailer

Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton co-star in Shakespeare period-drama, which hits Netflix in November

Timothée Chalamet plays an immature prince thrust upon the English throne after his father’s death in the intense new trailer for The King.

Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson co-star in the historical drama, which hit theaters October 11th and debuts November 1st on Netflix.

“A new chapter of my life has begun,” Chalamet’s Hal intones in the clip. “As prince I spent my days drinking, clowning. Now I find myself a king.” And the protagonist struggles to navigate the dangers and politics of his new role, King Henry V: dealing with his father’s old enemies and facing the prospect of war. “Already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear,” he admits.

The trailer, full of rich cinematography, rolls out a montage of intense sequences — including war shots and the wind-up to a beheading via guillotine. Pattinson appears as French ruler the Dauphin, taunting King Henry on the battlefield: “Surrender to me,” he says. “King of England, are you scared?”

Edgerton co-wrote The King with the film’s director, David Michôd, adapting the story from William Shakespeare’s “Henriad” plays. The cast also features Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Tom Glynn-Carney, Thomasin McKenzie and Dean-Charles Chapman.

