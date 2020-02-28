 'The Jesus Rolls': See Pete Davidson in Clip From 'Lebowski' Followup - Rolling Stone
‘The Jesus Rolls’: See Pete Davidson in Exclusive Clip From Quasi-‘Lebowski’ Sequel

John Turturro reprises role of brash bowler in remake of French comedy Les Valseuses

The Jesus Rolls, John Turturro’s long-awaited quasi-sequel to The Big Lebowski, arrives in theaters Friday, and Rolling Stone has an exclusive clip from the film that follows Turturro’s beloved brash bowler over 20 years later.

“Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) reunites with his best friend and fellow underachiever Petey (Bobby Cannavale),” the film’s synopsis states. “In the first in a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon and hit the road for a no-holds-barred joyride — until the car’s gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, wounding Petey. Fleeing the scene with fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie (Audrey Tautou), Jesus and Petey continue their adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance.”

That aforementioned vintage car is a Plymouth Fury, and in this 90-second clip from The Jesus Rolls, Jesus and Petey use the vehicle to pick up a just-released-from-prison character played by Pete Davidson. “Swedish police used to use that, and they never die,” Davidson’s monotone ex-con says of the Plymouth Fury to the two strangers in bowler garb.

The Jesus Rolls, made with the Coen brothers’ blessing, was written and directed by Turturro and implants the Lebowski character into a film that is a remake of the 1974 French comedy Les Valseuses (Going Places).

