See ‘The Invisible Man’ Torment Elisabeth Moss in Fresh Take on Monster Movie Classic

Elisabeth Moss is tormented by her deranged ex-turned-invisible man in the new trailer for Blumhouse’s fresh spin on the classic monster movie.

In the preview, Moss plays a woman who escapes an abusive relationship — after which her ex commits suicide and leaves her $5 million. However, it’s soon revealed (from Moss’ perspective, anyway) that the death is a ruse and her ex is now haunting her as the unseeable being straight out of H.G. Wells’ novel. While the Invisible Man’s presence first seems as though it could be manifestations of Moss’ own psyche, a trail of bloodshed follows in his unseen wake.

“Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister, their childhood friend and his teenage daughter,” the film’s synopsis states. “But when Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The Invisible Man reboot was written and directed by Leigh Whannell, one of the creators of the Saw franchise, with Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions bringing the horror film to theaters on February 28th, 2020.